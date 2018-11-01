Deputy minister: Armenian vandals committed all evils they could

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unfortunately, the Armenian vandals, who abused the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people and settled on their lands, committed all the evils they were capable of in order to appropriate those lands, Deputy Interior Minister of Azerbaijan, Member of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Oruj Zalov said a meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the State Commission on Nov. 1, Trend reports.

He noted that the events took on an even more uncontrollable nature, when the former Armenian authorities, feeling indifference of the USSR leadership to these events, expelled hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from the territory of Armenia, which had been created on historical Azerbaijani lands, subjected them to genocide, ruined and looted their property.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

