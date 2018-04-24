Deputy PM: Azerbaijan interested in development of alternative energy sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite Azerbaijan is an energy-rich country, it is interested in the development of alternative energy sources, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks at the meeting with Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas in Baku April 24, Azernews reports.

He added that as far as the economy is developing, violations of the ecological balance occur in one way or another.

“This must be eliminated,” Ahmadov said. “We are implementing many projects to avoid the depletion of drinking water supplies, but this is insufficient. We must work on the corresponding projects. The support of the World Meteorological Organization is important to resolve this issue. We will inform the government about the projects that can be realized. We hope that useful projects will be implemented within the cooperation with the structures under your leadership."

“A number of large-scale projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan to diversify the economy and develop agriculture,” he said. “Moreover, improvement of air quality in the country and elimination of the problem with drinking water remain priority issues.”

In his turn, Taalas stressed that he has been in Azerbaijan for the first time.

He added that the projects to be implemented will give positive results in the development of agriculture.

"I am confident that the projects will be successful,” he said. “Azerbaijan is developing rapidly. We propose to invest in the field of meteorology. This will also have a positive impact on the improvement of air quality.”

