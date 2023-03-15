Design of second construction phase of Baku International Sea Trade Port will be ready in October: Minister

The design of the second construction phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port will be ready in October of 2023,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a multilateral meeting on the project for simplifying the transit customs procedure along the Trans-Caspian International "East-West" Middle Corridor using the "Single Window" principle (Data pipeline), News.Az reports.

Minister Nabiyev noted that the final decision on the project implementation date will be made at the end of the year.

