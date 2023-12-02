Destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia highlighted at UNESCO forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of the Women's Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azerbaijani MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi has represented the country and the community at the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, News.Az reports.

The forum, held between November 29 to December 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was attended by high-level officials from UNESCO member states, representatives of non-governmental organizations and experts.

Addressing the event in a panel discussion, Malahat Ibrahimgizi spoke of the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and aspects indicating to the racially discriminatory nature of this deportation. She noted the importance of international efforts, including the current UNESCO forum in the fight against racial discrimination.

Noting that one of the most disgusting forms of racial discrimination is attacks on cultural heritage, Malahat Ibrahimgizi provided detailed information about the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia. In her speech, she noted the role of UNESCO in the field of cultural heritage protection and reaffirmed the community’s call for the organization to send a mission to Armenia to comprehensively assess the state of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in this country.

The community representative highlighted her readiness to cooperate with UNESCO for the sake of a world in which ethnic and cultural diversity is protected, where all people live in dignity and peace, where there is no place for racism and discrimination.

On the sidelines of the forum, Malahat Ibrahimgizi held meetings with high-level representatives of member states and international organizations.

The participation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the forum is an important step to promote its human rights agenda in the international arena. The community will continue its efforts to raise awareness about the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia within relevant international formats.

News.Az