Detained Moldovan ex-president says he has evidence to prove his innocence
- 24 May 2022 22:05
Igor Dodon, a former president of Moldova who was earlier detained on suspicion of corruption, said he has evidence proving his innocence, News.az reports citing TASS.
"I would like to assure you that I can provide explanations that will remove any suspicion of corruption and other violations regarding every episode," he said on Telegram. "This is a politicized case, and it does not hold water.".