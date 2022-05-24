Yandex metrika counter

Detained Moldovan ex-president says he has evidence to prove his innocence

Igor Dodon, a former president of Moldova who was earlier detained on suspicion of corruption, said he has evidence proving his innocence, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I would like to assure you that I can provide explanations that will remove any suspicion of corruption and other violations regarding every episode," he said on Telegram. "This is a politicized case, and it does not hold water.".


