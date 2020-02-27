Detained Vahagn Vershmishyan dismissed as head of Armenian Urban Development Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Armenian government decided to dismiss Vahagn Vershmishyan from the post of head of the Urban Planning Committee, ARKA reports.

Vermishyan was appointed head of the Urban Development Committee in March 2019.



On February 5, 2020, SNB officers searched Vermishyan’s office, after which he was detained on suspicion of receiving large bribes.



The media wrote that he gave a confession, but later the lawyer denied this information. On February 10, 2020, the court decided that Vermishyan must remain in detention pending trial.

News.Az

