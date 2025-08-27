Detroit Lions trade WR Tim Patrick to Jaguars

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Detroit Lions are sending veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a source.

Detroit will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in return, the source said, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The trade sends Patrick to a Jacksonville wide receiver room that includes second-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr., two-way rookie Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason.

Patrick had re-signed with the Lions during the offseason after finishing with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second year with Detroit in 2024.

It was a return for the 31-year-old after he missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries while with the Denver Broncos.

Patrick has 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career.

News.Az