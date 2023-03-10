Development of transport routes ‘priority’ for Azerbaijan - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of transport routes is one of the priorities for Azerbaijan, the country’s minister of digital development and transport said on Friday.

Minister Rashad Nabiyev was speaking at a panel session on the topic “The Role of New Energy and Transport Corridors in Eurasian Zone”, held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that the ministry is currently conducting very efficient work jointly with partners.

"In recent years, we have achieved an increase in efficiency. The Zangazur corridor will provide additional potential as well. During the last period, two international airports have been built on the country's liberated lands," Minister Nabiyev added.

News.Az