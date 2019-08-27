"Digital World in Regions", a summerlasting project by Azercell is finalized in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Honorary mentioning, the company that prepares Azerbaijan for the new connection era, Azercell Telecom within the last six months has achieved 86.2% growth in the population coverage area, 61.4% in geographical coverage area, also 49.6% growth of daily LTE usage and up to 16% faster traffic in LTE download and upload speed. For the moment around 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron, are covered by 4G network and these numbers are to grow day by day.

Azercell, whose main goal is to make new tendencies and trends accessible to everybody, has gathered more than 103 500 people together since July, 29 within the project “Digital World in regions” in the cities of Nakhchivan, Ordubad, Sharur, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Sumgayit, Ismayilli, Shamakhi, Gabala, Goychay, Sheki, Zagatala, Barda, Cocug Marjanli village, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Lankaran, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shamkir.

As in other regions, a very entertaining event in Ganja brought over 20 000 citizens together. Modern interactive and intellectual games were demonstrated at the event, causing the great interest of the spectators. Moreover, Farid Davudov, a startup from Innovations Agency and founder of “CustomAR” project, joined the event with his “Height” game. The participants of the competition and games were given various gifts by Azercell. As a part of the projects, the participants were informed about the technical capabilities of mobile devices and how technological innovations can make life easier.

In addition to the large-scale entertainment program, focusing mainly on community care and social responsibility, this event also covered visits to SOS Children’s village, settlements of internally displaced people, also with children from Ganja orphanage-kindergarten in the second biggest city of the country, Ganja. Therefore, “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics, functioning with the support of Azercell, examined and provided initial treatment for over 70 children from SOS Children's Village Ganja. Small habitats of the village were gifted school supplies and present by Azercell. The delegation from Azercell and “Regional Development” Public Union, founded with the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation visited internally displaced families from Khojaly and Kalbajar settled in Ganja and presented gifts to them. As a part of corporate social responsibility, children from SOS Children’s village Ganja were also encouraged on the eve of the new school year with educational supplies.

Thus, a series of events, concluded in the second largest city of the country, Ganja, aimed at familiarizing the population from various regions of Azerbaijan with the innovations of the digital world, entertaining people in hot summer months with innovative solutions and improving the welfare of the people in social need.

