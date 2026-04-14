South African police rescue stolen lion cubs and arrest international traffickers

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The South African Police Service and the Wildlife Justice Commission have successfully rescued stolen lion cubs and arrested alleged traffickers following a major undercover operation.

The breakthrough occurred after intelligence units tracked a criminal syndicate attempting to illegally sell the animals, News.Az reports, citing The South African.

During the sting, undercover agents successfully infiltrated the network where suspects offered to sell six lions and arranged a viewing at a farm in the Free State province.

The primary suspects, identified as Vietnamese national Nguyen Huu Tao and his associate Nico Scoltz, were intercepted by police in the North West province.

In addition to rescuing the cubs, law enforcement officials seized a vehicle used in the crime along with a firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition. Both men have been charged with conspiracy to commit an offense, unlawful possession of a firearm, and violations of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. They remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Olivia Swaak-Goldman, Executive Director of the Wildlife Justice Commission, described the arrests as a significant victory against the commercial exploitation of lions. The rescue is particularly timely as South Africa continues its policy shift toward closing captive lion facilities. With lions currently listed as a vulnerable species, authorities believe this successful prosecution sends a powerful message to international trafficking networks targeting the nation's wildlife.

News.Az