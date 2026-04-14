Gujarat officials stage a successful rescue of a lion from a 15-foot drop - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to officials, the lion had strayed from its natural habitat in search of prey when it accidentally slipped into an open, water-filled well.

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Gujarat's Una taluka when a lion trapped in a 15-foot-deep farm well was pulled to safety after an intense, hour-long operation by forest officials. The incident, which took place on April 13 near the forested stretch of Navabandar, has since captured widespread attention online, with visuals of the rescue going viral, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

According to officials, the lion had strayed from its natural habitat in search of prey when it accidentally slipped into an open, water-filled well. Unable to climb out, the animal was left struggling to stay afloat. The lion's roars echoed across the surrounding area, alerting locals to the crisis.

Upon receiving information, the Jasadhar Forest Department quickly mobilised a rescue team under the leadership of Range Forest Officer Kuldeep Chauhan. As news of the trapped animal spread, a large number of villagers also gathered at the site, hoping to catch a glimpse of the lion. To manage the crowd, the forest department sought assistance from local police to secure the area.

The initial rescue attempts proved challenging.

Forest personnel lowered strong ropes into the well, hoping the lion would latch on or be guided into a position where it could be lifted out. However, the frightened animal reacted aggressively, repeatedly biting through the ropes. For nearly 30 minutes, a tense standoff ensued between the rescuers and the trapped animal.

Eventually, after a lot of effort and careful coordination, the rescuers managed to secure the lion using a rope noose. With the area fully cordoned off, a cage was strategically positioned at the edge of the well. The team then began the process of hoisting the animal upward.

Once brought to the surface, the lion instinctively moved into the cage placed nearby, allowing the team to quickly shut the enclosure. The successful rescue was met with relief and applause from onlookers who had been anxiously watching the entire ordeal unfold.

The video of the rescue was shared on X by Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. "With swift coordination and remarkable courage, the Forest Department team worked tirelessly for nearly an hour, ensuring every move was careful and calm. Their efforts paid off; the lion was safely rescued without harm," he wrote.

Following the rescue, the lion was transported to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre for a thorough medical examination. Forest officials confirmed that the animal would be monitored closely to assess any injuries or stress-related complications resulting from the incident.

The rescue has drawn widespread praise online, with many users commending the forest department's courage, patience, and professionalism. The incident has also reignited concerns about open wells in forest-adjacent areas, which pose a recurring threat to wildlife in regions like Gujarat, home to a significant population of Asiatic lions.

One user wrote, "Commendable effort by the Forest Department in handling a high-risk situation with precision and care. Such interventions reinforce the importance of trained response systems in human–wildlife interactions."

Another commented, "Great effort. Congratulations to the rescue team. God will certainly bless the entire crew as they've saved one of His creatures. Humans are guilty of leading many species to extinction on the planet. And they're killing each other too in wars driven by greed."

News.Az