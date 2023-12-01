Digitalization of education in Azerbaijan (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has been working towards the digitalization of education to enhance learning experiences and make education more accessible.

Digitalization in education typically involves the integration of technology into various aspects of the education system.

Azerbaijani government has been working on integrating digital technologies into schools to enhance the learning experience. This includes providing schools with necessary infrastructure and tools for digital education.

Universities and higher education institutions in Azerbaijan have been increasingly adopting online learning platforms and digital tools. This allows students to access resources, participate in virtual classrooms, and engage in collaborative online projects.

AI-driven educational platforms are being used to personalize learning experiences for students. These platforms adapt to individual students' needs, offering customized lessons and exercises. AI can also assist in grading and assessment, making the education process more efficient.

The creation and use of digital learning resources, such as e-books, videos, and interactive simulations, can enhance the quality of education. Teachers and students may access these resources to supplement traditional teaching methods.

Digitalization often includes the implementation of online assessment tools and platforms. This can streamline the assessment process, provide timely feedback to students, and reduce paperwork.

The use of virtual classrooms and video conferencing tools enables remote learning, making education more flexible and accessible. This is especially relevant in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where traditional in-person learning may be disrupted.

Ensuring the continuity of education in Azerbaijan during pandemic country’s the Ministry of Education prepared and started implementing the Action Plan regarding the implementation of the "Action Plan for the prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus disease in the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 30, 2020.

Under the relevant action plan, "Virtual School" platform was put into use during the pandemic in order to organize education in a distance form. By the end of the 2020-2021 academic year, the number of students registered on the platform was 1,426,721, the number of teachers was 128,186, and the number of active users was 1,123,126.

Digitalization efforts may involve training teachers in the use of technology for educational purposes. This helps educators integrate digital tools effectively into their teaching methods.

Digitalization also involves the use of data management systems to track student progress, manage administrative tasks, and gather insights for educational planning and improvement.

Azerbaijan has policies in place to promote the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in education. These policies aim to improve the quality of education through the integration of digital tools and resources.

Analytic group of News.az

The article focuses on the theme of "Development of Information and Communication Technologies in Azerbaijan"

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA)





News.Az