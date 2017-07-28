Yandex metrika counter

Diplomatic tenure of the Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan ends

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Dimitrios Tsoungas, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

Ambassador Dimitrios Tsoungas expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he spared no efforts to further enhance friendship between Azerbaijan and Greece during his diplomatic mission.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Dimitrios Tsoungas every success in his future activities.

