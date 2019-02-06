Diplomatisches Magazin highlights first German-Azerbaijani Business Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Diplomatisches Magazin has published an article highlighting the 1st German-Azerbaijani Business Dialogue held on November 28 in Berlin, AzerTag reports.

The article cites Member of the German Bundestag Mark Hauptmann as saying: “Azerbaijan is the most important economic partner for Germany in the South Caucasus region”.

“The German-Azerbaijani Business Dialogue has strong partners, including the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) and the German-Azerbaijani Forum (DAF). The event provides German and Azerbaijani companies with a dialogue platform for discussing opportunities for cooperation, forming new business ties and establishing contacts with politicians,” the article notes.

The article also notes that the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov highlighted the importance of the event in terms of developing high-level relations between the two countries.

The article also points to Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov’s remarks on the current bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.



