Diplomats of more than 40 countries get acquainted with Naftalan`s tourism potential
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the city of Naftalan. The trip was co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Presidential Administration and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AzerTag reports.
The diplomats representing more than 40 countries and international organizations closely familiarized themselves with
They viewed the compositions about the history of Naftalan oil.
The diplomats visited the SPA therapy, physiotherapy and rehabilitation
The representatives of the diplomatic corps hailed the development and tourism potential of Naftalan.
The diplomats were accompanied by the head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade.
