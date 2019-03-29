Director of Chambarak forestry segment of ArmForest suspected of embezzling $7200

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director of Chambarak forestry segment of ArmForest government non-commercial organization is suspected of pocketing AMD 3.5 million ($7,200), the press office of the Armenian Police Department reported.

The scrutiny of the corruption and economic crimes division of the general agency for combating organized crimes has been prompted by the information received from the national security agency about the offense revealed by joint efforts of the service officers and the Chambarak’s criminal investigation officers, ARKA reported.

In July 2015, the Chambarak forestry director, abusing his office powers, formally hired two citizens, who actually stopped working in September 2016 to June 2018 one and in January 2017 to February 2019 the other, and the director pocketed their salaries.

The investigation launched into the embezzlement is underway.

News.Az

News.Az