Disasters kill 93 in 3 months in Nepal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 93 people lost their lives in disasters across Nepal in the last three months, a government agency said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 22 people went missing and 445 others were injured in these mishaps, which occurred between April 14 and July 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a report.

"The disasters affected 4,134 families," the report noted, adding that lightning strikes caused 26 deaths, followed by fires and floods, which claimed 14 and 13 lives, respectively.

News.Az