Iran's IRGC claims over 100 missiles, drones used in its recent attacks

Iran's IRGC claims over 100 missiles, drones used in its recent attacks

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the recent wave of attacks carried out by Iran and its allied “resistance fronts” involved over 100 heavy missiles and attack drones, in addition to at least 200 rockets, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the IRGC, the strikes targeted multiple locations in Israel, as well as U.S. military positions in the Gulf.

This included a site hosting U.S. forces in Bahrain and a U.S. helicopter unit at the al-Adiri base in Kuwait, where the IRGC claims one helicopter was destroyed.

The IRGC vowed that the attacks will continue with “full intensity and power.”

News.Az