Azerbaijan-Serbia talks set for Belgrade in 2026

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The next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Serbia is expected to take place in Belgrade in late 2026, according to Serbian officials.

Damjan Jović, State Secretary at Serbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two countries have maintained regular high-level dialogue, with consultations held annually in recent years, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Jović reminded that in February, Nevena Jovanović, Second State Secretary at the Serbian Foreign Ministry, participated in multilateral consultations in Baku.

"I believe the most intensive political consultations are conducted between our ministries. Since Minister Marko Đurić took office and I began serving as State Secretary, political consultations have been held annually between our countries. In 2024, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Belgrade, while last year I was in Baku," he said.

Jović emphasized that the consultation mechanism is a useful tool for reviewing all processes within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

"There is a high level of mutual understanding between our ministries. As you know, we firmly support each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty. These are very important principles for both countries. Such understanding is not only a reflection of partnership between our states but also resembles friendly meetings between people who know each other well. In other words, these consultations feel like meeting with close friends," he added.

News.Az