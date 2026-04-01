US-Israeli strikes hit key steel sites in Iran

Initial assessments indicate extensive attacks on the Mobarakeh Steel Company in Isfahan province, one of the country’s largest steel producers, resulting in significant destruction to its production units, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The report also said that Sefid Dasht Steel, a subsidiary located in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, suffered damage and losses.

The strikes reportedly took place on Friday and also affected steel facilities in Khuzestan province.

Steel production is considered strategically vital in Iran, supporting key industries including missile, drone, and ship manufacturing.