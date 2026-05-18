Cavaliers crush Pistons to reach Eastern Conference finals

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The Cleveland Cavaliers knocked top-seeded Detroit out of the NBA playoffs on Sunday with a commanding 125-94 victory in a decisive Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals where they will meet the New York Knicks, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Powered by Donovan Mitchell’s 26-point performance, Cleveland became the final team to secure a place in this season’s last four. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have already advanced in the Western Conference.

Mitchell was one of four Cavaliers players to score more than 20 points, joined by Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and reserve Sam Merrill.

The emphatic road win in Detroit came after Cleveland failed to close out the series at home on Friday. The result continues a strong playoff campaign for the Cavaliers, who finished fourth in the Eastern Conference during an otherwise average regular season.

“We responded with force for 48 minutes tonight,” Mitchell said.

“Especially in a hostile environment... that was the biggest thing, just how do you respond? And not letting the moment become too big.”

The defeat was a crushing blow for Detroit, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 60-22 regular-season record but struggled to consistently impress during a shaky playoff campaign that ultimately ended in disappointment before their home crowd.

“That game sucked,” Pistons star Cade Cunningham said.

“Being back home, definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans. Reminded me of last year, losing on home court. It’s not a great feeling.”

Cleveland surged ahead by 20 points in the opening half as Detroit’s defense looked unusually passive and ineffective.

The Pistons repeatedly failed to secure rebounds and allowed uncontested three-point attempts while also struggling offensively to establish any rhythm.

Detroit trailed 64-47 at halftime, facing yet another uphill battle after already surviving four elimination games earlier in the postseason.

The Pistons had rallied from a 3-1 deficit to edge Orlando in the first round and, after falling behind 3-2 against Cleveland, had forced Game 7 with a resilient victory on Friday.

But the Cavaliers never allowed Detroit back into Sunday’s contest, matching intensity with aggressive play that the Pistons could not answer, while Mitchell delivered a dominant all-around display.

“He started out the game not trying to take it over, not trying to score every single basket,” Allen said.

“He started the game trying to distribute the ball. I think that’s huge for a leader like him, trying to get everybody else going, and then getting himself going second.”

By the end of the third quarter, Cleveland held a 26-point lead as disappointed Detroit fans began leaving Little Caesars Arena.

With four minutes remaining and the outcome beyond doubt, the Cavaliers pulled their starters, including Mitchell.

The win sends Cleveland to its first Eastern Conference finals since 2018. The series against the Knicks begins Tuesday after New York swept Philadelphia 4-0 in their semifinal matchup.

“I’m not coming out to be in New York just happy that we got here,” Mitchell said.

“They’re going to be rested. We got to come in and continue the momentum, go from there.”

News.Az