Djokovic claims record 400th Grand Slam match win

Novak Djokovic made history on Saturday by becoming the first player to record 400 Grand Slam match victories, powering into the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The 38-year-old Serbian star defeated Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) under the closed roof on centre court, further extending his own all-time record for match wins at tennis’s four major tournaments, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Djokovic now stands alone at the top of the list, ahead of Roger Federer with 369 wins and Serena Williams with 365.

The victory was also Djokovic’s 102nd match win at Melbourne Park, where he has captured 10 Australian Open titles. That achievement sees him draw level with Federer for the most singles match wins at the tournament.

Djokovic's reward is a fourth-round clash with either Czech rising star Jakub Mensik or American tournament debutant Ethan Quinn whose match was delayed due to extreme heat.

The 24-time Slam winner is in good form so far as he bids to shatter the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I'm still trying to give these young guys a push for their money," said Djokovic. "I'm still around. I'm hanging in there.

"Obviously Alcaraz and Sinner are the two best players in the world. They're playing on a different level from all of us right now.

"But, you know, when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance."

The 75th-ranked van de Zandschulp upset Djokovic in three sets at Indian Wells last year, but never looked like pulling off another shock.

The fourth seed wound back the clock with some phenomenal tennis in set one, securing the critical break in the fourth game after a mammoth 26-point rally.

He broke the Dutchman again on his opening serve on the second set and moved to 4-2, but it was a struggle and he became noticeably more irritable.

At one point, he smacked a ball towards an advertising hoarding out of frustration and nearly hit a ball kid, quickly apologising.

Djokovic got work on his foot during a medical time in set three, seemingly for a blister, as they exchanged breaks and the set went to a tiebreak where he proved the most resilient.

Djokovic has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 major titles since winning the US Open in 2023.

News.Az