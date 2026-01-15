Australian Open draw: Djokovic, Sinner in same half

Djokovic, a record 10-time Australian Open champion, and Sinner, the two-time defending titlist, could meet in the last four if both advance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sinner currently leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head series 6-4, having overturned an early deficit after Djokovic once held a 4-1 advantage.

The 24-year-old Italian defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2024 Australian Open on his way to claiming his maiden major title, raising the prospect of a high-profile rematch later in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, learned his potential path in the draw as he looks to win his seventh major title and complete a Career Grand Slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard has been drawn in the same half as rival Alexander Zverev and will begin his campaign against Australian wildcard Adam Walton.

Djokovic, 38, is aiming for his 25th major crown, which would break his tie with Margaret Court for most major singles titles in tennis history. Sinner, seeded second, is chasing a three-peat at Melbourne Park and his fifth major title overall. The Serbian starts his campaign against Pedro Martinez while Sinner faces French lefty Hugo Gaston in the opening round.

Sinner made an appearance ahead of the draw ceremony and spoke about his outlook for the tournament.

“The draw is very difficult, it doesn’t matter who you play," said Sinner, who boasts a 22-4 tournament record. "We are the best players in the world and the way is very, very long and very far. We will go day by day.”

The 24-year-old also discussed his partnership with Aussie coach Darren Cahill.

“We had a nice talk at the end of the year and it’s great to share at least one more season with him," Sinner said. "He gives so much calmness and I feel very safe with him in the corner and not only me, but also the rest of the team. It’s great, especially playing here, playing in Australia with one Australian team member.”

Two of the most interesting first-round matches are sixth seed Alex de Minaur against former No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and Zverev's clash with hefty-serving Gabriel Diallo. De Minaur and Berrettini spit their hard-court meetings in 2025, with the Italian improving to 3-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Zverev and Diallo will meet for the first time.

Fan favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis announced his withdrawal shortly before the draw ceremony.