Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti injury

Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic moved into the semifinals of the Australian Open in dramatic fashion after fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire from their quarterfinal match due to injury at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Djokovic’s pursuit of a record Grand Slam title remained on track after Musetti withdrew while leading the match 6–4, 6–3, 1–3, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Italian had taken a two-set advantage before his injury brought the contest to an abrupt end.

The retirement handed Djokovic a dramatic escape at his most successful Grand Slam venue, keeping alive the 10-time Australian Open champion’s bid for a standalone 25th major title. Such a victory would see Djokovic break his tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history.


By Nijat Babayev

