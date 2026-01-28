Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti injury

Djokovic’s pursuit of a record Grand Slam title remained on track after Musetti withdrew while leading the match 6–4, 6–3, 1–3, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Italian had taken a two-set advantage before his injury brought the contest to an abrupt end.

The retirement handed Djokovic a dramatic escape at his most successful Grand Slam venue, keeping alive the 10-time Australian Open champion’s bid for a standalone 25th major title. Such a victory would see Djokovic break his tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history.