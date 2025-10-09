Dogecoin at $0.25— can Maxi Doge be the meme presale that outshines DOGE’s next surge?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin has finally emerged from the slump it was in over the past few weeks. DOGE tokens regained over 5% in the past few days, bouncing back to the $0.25 price level. However, since Uptober's rally is still gaining momentum, the latest Dogecoin price prediction anticipates further growth and a potential breakout above $0.49.

While Dogecoin is driving the expansion of the meme coin market, another dog-inspired project is on the horizon that could outperform it in the upcoming weeks. Its name is Maxi Doge, and it's the next meme coin that could pump by 100X on release. Let's compare the two memes in more detail and see why you should add $MAXI tokens to your portfolio before they explode.

Dogecoin Price Prediction - Is DOGE Preparing For a New ATH?

As you already know, Dogecoin is the highest-traded and largest meme coin by total market value. It is often used as a staple for all other memes, and according to the newest Dogecoin price prediction, DOGE is preparing for significant gains in the upcoming weeks.

After struggling to stay above $0.22 throughout September, Dogecoin has finally gotten the attention of meme coin traders and enthusiasts in October. It rose to $0.27 but has since fallen back to $0.25 due to increased profit-taking. However, it is evident that DOGE can stay above the key support line and is preparing to test the next resistance level at $0.29. The current graph displays a cup-and-handle pattern, indicating that buyers are likely to be in control of upcoming price movements.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/2-3520015006.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

If it manages to break through the $0.29 price, Dogecoin could retest its all-time highs of $0.49. In an unlikely outcome where DOGE gathers enough momentum, it could even set a new ATH at $0.65. The most optimistic scenario could lead to a maximum price increase of 150%. The potential of the newest Doge-inspired meme coin, Maxi Doge, surpasses that of Dogecoin by a huge margin. Let's see why $MAXI tokens are among the hottest meme coins in the past months, and why you should visit the official website to grab yours before the presale sells out.

Maxi Doge - Meme Coin Allowing Users to Trade With 1000X Leverage and No Stop-Loss

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/3-5280022509.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

As the original meme coin, Dogecoin is a staple for many other projects it has inspired over the years. Maxi Doge is the newest such project on the market, but unlike DOGE, which offers no real-world use cases, $MAXI tokens do offer excellent utility. Although the project's mascot is everyone's favorite Doge meme character, Maxi Doge gets value from a crypto-trading feature that allows users to test their skills with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss.

Maxi the dog, the project's main character, is a satirical depiction of a crypto trader who prioritizes gains in the gym and on the crypto market. He is a crypto trader willing to risk everything to get rich quickly, and if you're like that too, Maxi Doge could be just the investment option you've been looking for.

By investing in $MAXI tokens, you will be able to put your trading skills to the ultimate test. If successful, you can multiply your profits by 1000X, turning a small investment into massive returns. That alone is much more than we can expect from the most optimistic Dogecoin price prediction, which is why you should consider adding $MAXI tokens to your portfolio before it blows up. Visit the official website today and invest in Maxi Tokens early to maximize your profits after the first listings.

Maxi Doge Token Presale Approaching $3 Million Raised

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/4-7040030016.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

The official $MAXI token presale has been active for several months, raising nearly $3 million to date. It has been one of the best crypto presales in recent months, and it could be the next Doge-inspired project to outperform Dogecoin before the end of the year.

$MAXI tokens are currently selling for $0.000265, but their price will increase with every subsequent stage. If you grab your tokens right now, you can stake them to earn 120% in APY to maximize your rewards before the DEX listing. Visit the Maxi Doge presale today and secure your tokens early, and watch them outperform every Dogecoin price prediction after they go live.

Maxi Doge Will Leave The OG Dogecoin In the Dust - Don't Miss Your Chance to Invest Early

While the latest Dogecoin price prediction points to future gains for DOGE token holders, the most optimistic outcome is only 150% above its current trading price. That might be good for long-term holders, but if you're looking to invest right now, DOGE is not the best choice.

Instead, you should grab $MAXI tokens, as they offer superior utility and could help you get 1000X returns on future crypto trades. Visit the Maxi Doge website today, buy $MAXI tokens at a discount, and stake them to maximize your profit even before the first listing.

Website: https://maxidogetoken.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/maxi_doge

X: https://x.com/MaxiDoge_

News.Az