Dogecoin & Pepe Coin trading volume drops while traders rush to accumulate Remittix ahead of presale sell out

Dogecoin and Pepe coin trading volumes are sliding as meme coins lose steam in a market demanding more than hype. Dogecoin still leads the meme world with $3.2 Billion in daily volume but that is down 30% from last month’s averages and Pepe is struggling to hold onto $500 million in daily volumes across centralized exchanges.

These dips reveal the limits of speculation-driven tokens. The spotlight is shifting to projects that actually solve problems and investors are piling liquidity into one utility-driven altcoin that could outpace meme coins entirely. Remittix is in presale now and you are still early, but tokens are vanishing fast. Here’s why latecomers will be left chasing at higher prices.

Dogecoin volume decline reflects meme coin fatigue

Dogecoin may still hold a $35.5 Billion market cap, but momentum is slipping. Retail excitement and institutional support are fading as price consolidation occurs at $0.235.

The important levels to monitor are support at $0.20-$0.214 where buyers have been defending the price and breakout resistance at $0.245 where on a reclaim would lead to momentum towards $0.28 and possibly $0.39.

On the flip side, losing $0.20 risks a bearish shift that may drag price into the $0.18–$0.16 zone. Without fresh catalysts though, DOGE looks set for continued sideways chop while long-term holders quietly take profits. Analysts agree: the easy Dogecoin runs are behind us.

Pepe coin struggles despite volume spikes

Pepe’s $4.04 Billion market cap and price near $0.0000102 are overshadowed by weak growth drivers. Yes, volume occasionally spikes, but without real-world use cases, those moves lack staying power.

Meme culture alone isn’t enough anymore. Investors want more than fleeting hype — and that’s why money is rotating into altcoins with tangible adoption.

Remittix: The next 100x crypto you can’t sleep on

While meme coins like DOGE and PEPE rely on nostalgia and hype, Remittix is rewriting the playbook with hard utility. It isn’t chasing memes, it’s engineering a payments revolution, enabling direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries with lightning-fast FX conversion, support for 40+ cryptos, and transaction fees banks can’t compete with. This isn’t a side bet; it’s infrastructure, and the market is already waking up.

With BitMart and LBank already locked in and whispers of Binance fueling speculation, liquidity is about to pour in. And when the beta wallet drops on September 15th, RTX won’t just be another presale success story: it’ll be the moment meme-coin money finally shifts into a project with real-world firepower.

Why Remittix is leaving meme coins behind

Global scale utility: Instant crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ nations

Imminent catalyst: Beta wallet launch Sept 15th — adoption driver

Deflationary supply: Burn mechanics that reward holders over time

Exchange power: CEX listings confirmed, tier-1 rumors rising

Bulletproof security: CertiK audit complete, investor confidence secured

This isn’t hype. It’s adoption. And early investors are locking in life-changing upside while tokens remain under $1.

Remittix $250,000 giveaway signals imminent sellout

Adding fuel to the fire, RTX’s $250,000 giveaway has pulled in 25,000+ holders and 310,000+ entries, accelerating community growth before trading even begins. With ICO allocations almost gone and the wallet launch days away, demand pressure is about to go nuclear.

Dogecoin and Pepe volumes tell the story of fatigue. Remittix, meanwhile, is defining the future of crypto utility — and this presale is the entry point that will never come again. Miss this, and you’re not just late. You’re out.

