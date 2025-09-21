Dogecoin price forestcast as Remittix could surge over Pepe in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin has been struggling to break key resistance. This leaves investors uncertain about its short-term price moves. Meanwhile, PEPE is showing early signs of a rebound, but the market remains volatile.

Many investors are now looking at Remittix (RTX) as a more stable option. With real-world PayFi features, a live wallet beta, CertiK verification, and a 15% USDT referral program, Remittix offers both security and growth potential, making it a practical choice for crypto investors in 2025.

Dogecoin Faces Critical Resistance

Dogecoin price is presently at $0.26651. The cryptocurrency exchange has seen massive selling pressure, and as a result, Dogecoin has fallen over 5.6% in the past 24 hours. Experts say that the coin will not return to strength unless it breaks beyond a certain resistance level of $0.29.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez indicates that $0.29 is a make-or-break level. Dogecoin has not been able to close above this level in February, July, and August. DOGE most recently hit $0.28 before it got rejected. A key daily close above $0.29 can open the door to previous highs of $0.32–$0.35.

Bullish sentiment among investors is also connected with the potential for a Dogecoin ETF to be launched, which would bring new retail demand and drive prices higher. The coin is currently trading in the $0.26–$0.28 range, suggesting that it is poised to break through this important barrier once more.

PEPE Shows Bullish Signs

PEPE price is currently $0.00001085. After a slow year, the meme coin has started showing signs of recovery. Over the past weekend, PEPE gained more than 10%, forming a falling wedge pattern on the chart.

A falling wedge is a bullish reversal signal. It suggests sellers are losing momentum and buyers are likely to push the price higher. If the rumours are true, PEPE will rally to over $0.000018, a potential gain of over 60%. Under a strong bull case scenario, the token can increase by as much as 90% or even double, but it will need the continuation of buying pressure in order to hit a new all-time high.

Remittix Could Outperform PEPE

While meme coins face volatility, investors are turning to Remittix (RTX) as a more stable and growth-oriented option. Remittix has gained attention for its real-world utility and is increasingly seen as a hedge against risky meme coins. The token’s metrics show over 664 million sold, a price of $0.1080, and over $25.9 million raised. Exchange milestones include BitMart listing after $20M raised, LBANK after $22M, and a third CEX listing coming soon.

The referral program pays 15% in USDT, claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.

Remittix is verified by CertiK and ranks #1 among pre-launch tokens

The Beta testing is now live for the Remittix wallet

The platform is built for global earners and freelancers, making it practical beyond speculative trading.

Project adoption is accelerating ahead of the wallet launch, giving early investors a chance to benefit from momentum.

Dogecoin Price Forecast and Remittix Opportunity

The Dogecoin price forecast shows that DOGE faces significant hurdles, particularly at the $0.29 resistance level. While PEPE shows signs of a rally, Remittix stands out as a safer, utility-focused option for investors. With its strong metrics, CertiK verification, cross-border PayFi functionality, referral program, and wallet beta, Remittix provides an attractive hedge for those seeking growth alongside stability, making it a compelling choice as 2025 unfolds.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az