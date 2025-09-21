Dogecoin price forestcast as Remittix could surge over Pepe in 2025
Dogecoin has been struggling to break key resistance. This leaves investors uncertain about its short-term price moves. Meanwhile, PEPE is showing early signs of a rebound, but the market remains volatile.
Many investors are now looking at Remittix (RTX) as a more stable option. With real-world PayFi features, a live wallet beta, CertiK verification, and a 15% USDT referral program, Remittix offers both security and growth potential, making it a practical choice for crypto investors in 2025.
Dogecoin Faces Critical Resistance
Dogecoin price is presently at $0.26651. The cryptocurrency exchange has seen massive selling pressure, and as a result, Dogecoin has fallen over 5.6% in the past 24 hours. Experts say that the coin will not return to strength unless it breaks beyond a certain resistance level of $0.29.
Crypto analyst Ali Martinez indicates that $0.29 is a make-or-break level. Dogecoin has not been able to close above this level in February, July, and August. DOGE most recently hit $0.28 before it got rejected. A key daily close above $0.29 can open the door to previous highs of $0.32–$0.35.
Bullish sentiment among investors is also connected with the potential for a Dogecoin ETF to be launched, which would bring new retail demand and drive prices higher. The coin is currently trading in the $0.26–$0.28 range, suggesting that it is poised to break through this important barrier once more.
PEPE Shows Bullish Signs
PEPE price is currently $0.00001085. After a slow year, the meme coin has started showing signs of recovery. Over the past weekend, PEPE gained more than 10%, forming a falling wedge pattern on the chart.
A falling wedge is a bullish reversal signal. It suggests sellers are losing momentum and buyers are likely to push the price higher. If the rumours are true, PEPE will rally to over $0.000018, a potential gain of over 60%. Under a strong bull case scenario, the token can increase by as much as 90% or even double, but it will need the continuation of buying pressure in order to hit a new all-time high.
Remittix Could Outperform PEPE
While meme coins face volatility, investors are turning to Remittix (RTX) as a more stable and growth-oriented option. Remittix has gained attention for its real-world utility and is increasingly seen as a hedge against risky meme coins. The token’s metrics show over 664 million sold, a price of $0.1080, and over $25.9 million raised. Exchange milestones include BitMart listing after $20M raised, LBANK after $22M, and a third CEX listing coming soon.
- The referral program pays 15% in USDT, claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.
- Remittix is verified by CertiK and ranks #1 among pre-launch tokens
- The Beta testing is now live for the Remittix wallet
- The platform is built for global earners and freelancers, making it practical beyond speculative trading.
- Project adoption is accelerating ahead of the wallet launch, giving early investors a chance to benefit from momentum.
Dogecoin Price Forecast and Remittix Opportunity
The Dogecoin price forecast shows that DOGE faces significant hurdles, particularly at the $0.29 resistance level. While PEPE shows signs of a rally, Remittix stands out as a safer, utility-focused option for investors. With its strong metrics, CertiK verification, cross-border PayFi functionality, referral program, and wallet beta, Remittix provides an attractive hedge for those seeking growth alongside stability, making it a compelling choice as 2025 unfolds.
