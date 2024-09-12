Dogecoin price goes up as Elon Musk mentioned major popular meme

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the wealthiest individuals globally and the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk recently brought up the widely known meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) once more, News.Az reports citing US Today .

And once again, he did it in an unusual manner.Thus, in the latest post in his own social network X, formerly known as Twitter, he once again mentioned the "Department Of Government Efficiency" - a fictitious government department that Musk is supposedly lobbying for and plans to head; coincidentally, it transforms into the acronym DOGE.What this authority will do is not yet clear, as well as not being clear whether it will ever exist at all, although some politicians have already begun to support Musk's idea. One thing that is certain is that the billionaire has once again advertised DOGE, albeit in a pretty nonobvious manner, to his audience of almost 200 million.At the same time, the price of the Dogecoin meme itself continues to show relatively bullish dynamics. Thus, since the beginning of the new daily candle, the previous day's decline was almost completely bought out.Moreover, since the beginning of the week, the price of DOGE has already added 6.76% and seems to be actually executing the very bullish falling wedge pattern, identified on its chart a few days earlier.If the pattern is completed in full, Dogecoin could be waiting for a “flight” to $0.15 per DOGE, which would mean a 50% gain from current values.Will Musk's mention of DOGE help fulfill that goal? It iss an open question, but so far all the ingredients seem to be adding up to the right recipe.

