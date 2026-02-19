DOJ emails reveal security at Epstein Manhattan site

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newly released U.S. Justice Department emails show that Israeli officials were involved in installing and managing security measures at a Manhattan apartment building connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the documents, the arrangements began in early 2016 at a property on East 66th Street in New York, where former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak reportedly stayed for extended periods. The emails indicate the security setup for what was referred to as “Ehud’s apartment” remained active for at least two years, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The correspondence shows officials from Israel’s mission to the United Nations coordinated with Epstein’s staff on access procedures and surveillance measures. Plans discussed in the emails included window sensors, alarm systems and the ability to remotely control entry to the apartment.

One exchange involving Barak’s wife, Nili Priell, referenced contacting Rafi Shlomo, then head of protective services at Israel’s U.N. mission, to temporarily disable the security system when authorized visitors needed entry.

Additional emails from Epstein aides provided Israeli security officials with lists of staff members who might require access and indicated that background checks could be conducted if necessary.

After Epstein’s death in 2019, Barak acknowledged meeting him multiple times but denied receiving financial support. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said Epstein’s relationship with Barak did not indicate Epstein acted on Israel’s behalf.

The newly surfaced emails add further detail to the complex network of associations surrounding Epstein, whose activities and connections continue to draw scrutiny years after his death.

