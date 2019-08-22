Dollar loses value in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 475.91/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from the prev

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 527.40 (down by AMD 0.70), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 575.33 (up by AMD 0.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.25 in the country (up by AMD 0.05).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold, and platinum amounted to AMD 261.8, AMD 23.001.02 and AMD 13,051.63, respectively.

News.Az

