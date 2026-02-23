Dollar weakness more cyclical than structural

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. dollar has lost part of its safe-haven value since 2024 but global demand for the currency remains broadly stable.

The dollar index fell nearly 10% in 2025, its worst annual performance since 2017, weighed down by erratic U.S. trade policy, tariff threats, and criticism of the Federal Reserve, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The dollar’s safe-haven value has declined versus 2024, measured against U.S. stocks and 10-year Treasuries.

Private investors remain invested, holding over 80% of foreign U.S. assets. Current dollar weakness is seen as cyclical, not structural. No signs of accelerated de-dollarization in global markets.

ING warns that U.S. Fed independence is crucial; inappropriate rate cuts could trigger a run on the dollar.

The euro is expected to end 2026 at $1.22, compared with current levels around $1.18.

News.Az