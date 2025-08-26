Dolphins sign veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Miami Dolphins are bolstering their defense, agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract with veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Douglas started 15 games for the Bills last season and he was the top available cornerback on the market for the last few months. That led many to link him to the Dolphins in the wake of the Jalen Ramsey trade and speculation that he'd wind up in Miami increased when Kader Kohou and Artie Burns suffered season-ending injuries this summer.

Douglas will join Storm Duck, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, and fifth-rounder Jason Marshall in the cornerback mix for the Dolphins.

