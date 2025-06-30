Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith to Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal to trade three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

As part of the trade, which is pending physicals, the Dolphins are sending a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Steelers and will receive a 2027 fifth-round pick back from Pittsburgh, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers are taking on the bulk of Ramsey's contract for this season, with the Dolphins paying $3 million, sources told Schefter. Smith will receive a one-year contract extension worth $12 million, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Schefter.

Ramsey, 30, confirmed he was headed to Pittsburgh, posting to X, "Break my own news! #HereWeGo @steelers."

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick heads back to Miami, where he began his career after the Dolphins selected him 11th overall in the 2018 draft. The Dolphins traded him to the Steelers in 2019 as he grew unhappy with his role on the team after then-coach Brian Flores moved him from safety to nickelback.

Ramsey, who has 24 interceptions in his career, joins a loaded cornerback group with the Steelers, who signed Darius Slay Jr. in free agency earlier this offseason and also have incumbent starter Joey Porter Jr.

Without Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, who signed a two-year extension this offseason, is the most veteran safety at the position for Pittsburgh, but Ramsey, a cornerback throughout his nine-year NFL career, could transition to safety. The Steelers also signed free safety Juan Thornhill, a former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick, in free agency.

The Dolphins indicated in April that they were trying to trade Ramsey, whom the team had acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Ramsey signed a three-year, $55 million restructured extension upon his arrival to Miami and was named to the Pro Bowl that season despite missing seven games, and signed a three-year, $72.3 million extension shortly before the start of the 2024 season. He was credited with 11 pass breakups last season but recorded only two interceptions -- his lowest total since 2020.

Fitzpatrick, 28, was productive after being acquired by the Steelers in 2019, nabbing five interceptions in 14 games with his new team. He had multiple interceptions in each of the next three seasons, including a career-high six in 2022. But he hit a slump in 2023 and didn't record a single pick as he battled injuries throughout that season. He finally ended the drought with a pick in the Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season, snapping a 25-game streak without an interception. Fitzpatrick has 20 interceptions in his career.

Smith, 29, set franchise records for receptions (88) and receiving yards (884) by a tight end last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. He led all Dolphins players in receptions in his first year with the team and finished behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle leaguewide in receiving yards by a tight end.

The Steelers' interest in Smith is rooted in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's longstanding relationship with the tight end. Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach and offensive coordinator in Tennessee, and Arthur Smith later traded for his former player during his stint as the Falcons' head coach.

News.Az