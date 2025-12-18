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$patriot
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Standing at 15 feet tall, covered in gold and costing $300,000, a large statue of the President has been installed at his Florida golf course.
29 Apr 2026-15:53
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Raytheon has secured a $3.7 billion contract to provide Ukraine with Patriot GEM-T interceptor missiles.14 Apr 2026-22:48
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Switzerland will continue to suspend payments for the Patriot air defense system until the US provides firm delivery dates and payment deadlines, the Swiss Federal Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.01 Apr 2026-19:59
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The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that an additional Patriot system deployed by NATO Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany is being stationed in Türkiye's southern Adana province, alongside the existing Spanish Patriot system.18 Mar 2026-13:52
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A NATO Patriot missile defense system has been deployed in Malatya, Türkiye, as part of enhanced air and missile defense measures amid rising regional tensions, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said.10 Mar 2026-11:07
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Iran managed to hit the AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. ballistic-missile detection system.04 Mar 2026-09:06
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The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia.31 Jan 2026-11:13
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Poland has announced that its U.S.-produced Patriot air defense batteries have achieved “full operational readiness,” marking a major step in safeguarding the nation’s airspace.18 Dec 2025-17:24
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