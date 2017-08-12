Donald Trump: US is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready for war

Donald Trump has warned the US is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready for war in a dangerous tweet.

The president wrote: ‘Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!’

According to Metro News, on Thursday, Trump said his ‘fire and fury’ threat was not strong enough and North Korea ‘better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble’.

He added Kim Jong-un should be ‘very, very nervous’.

Today’s warning is the latest in a string of threats made between America and North Korea this month.

