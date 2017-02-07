Donald Tusk: Azerbaijan is important partner for EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is important for Europe's energy security and diversification of supplies.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, whose independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity we support. We want to build on our reliable and strategic partnership in the energy field. Azerbaijan is important for Europe's energy security and diversification of supplies. We have a shared commitment to finalize the Southern Gas Corridor; in fact, it is a key priority for both sides,” said Donald Tusk, President of the European Council at a press conference following his meeting with Azerbaijan`s President Ilham Aliyev, AzerTag reports.

President of the European Council said: The European Union is already Azerbaijan's main trading partner and one of its most important investors. We intend to expand these commercial relations further in the coming years. We discussed how our strengthened cooperation will help modernize and diversify the Azerbaijani economy. For Azerbaijan to also move forward in the WTO talks would pave the way for a competitive business environment that would drive our economic integration.

News.Az

