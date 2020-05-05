Donations to Azerbaijan’s Coronavirus Response Fund exceed 113M manat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The donations transferred to the Coronavirus Response Fund in Azerbaijan have exceeded 113 million manat, said Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks Tuesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The spokesperson noted that the Public Oversight Board under the Fund held its first meeting today.

“Azerbaijan’s prime minister has signed an order on the establishment of a Public Oversight Board under the Fund in order to ensure transparency in the use of donations. The board’s first meeting was attended by representatives of the Presidential Administration, executive and legislative bodies," Mammadov added.

The Coronavirus Response Fund established by a presidential decree aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan and provide financial assistance to the counter measures.

News.Az