Doncic drops 38 as Lakers edge Clippers

Austin Reaves added 29 points, while LeBron James contributed 13 points and 11 assists in the Lakers’ first game back after the All-Star break, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Los Angeles squandered a 15-point second-half lead, but Doncic delivered 12 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win and split the four-game season series with their city rivals.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers (27-29) with 31 points before exiting with 5:10 remaining due to an apparent ankle injury. The Clippers, who started the season 6-21, narrowly missed a chance to return to .500.

Bennedict Mathurin finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in another strong outing for his new team but fouled out with 1:49 left. The guard, acquired from Indiana in exchange for center Ivica Zubac, had matched his career high with 38 points against Denver the previous night.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the Lakers’ lead to 123-120 with 46 seconds remaining. Moments later, Nicolas Batum stole a pass from James but missed a potential tying three-pointer with four seconds to go.

Doncic, James and Reaves shared the floor together for just the 11th time in 55 games this season due to injuries. Fully healthy coming out of the break, the trio powered an efficient offensive display, even though James scored only two points after halftime.

Returning from a four-game absence and a limited five-minute appearance in the All-Star Game because of a mild hamstring strain, Doncic erupted for 17 first-quarter points, hitting four three-pointers. The Lakers caught fire offensively, making 16 of 17 shots during one stretch.

Leonard responded with a 19-point second quarter after scoring only once in the opening period.

In the first half’s closing seconds, John Collins was assisted off the court after landing hard and bloodying his face while attempting to catch a long pass near the rim.

The Clippers host Orlando on Sunday, while the Lakers welcome Boston the same day.