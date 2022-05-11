Donor conference in support of Ukraine may take place as part of Davos Forum

A separate donor conference in support of Ukraine may take place on the sidelines of the 51st World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for May 22-26 in Davos.

This issue was discussed by Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak with WEF President Børge Brende, News.Az reports citing the President’s Office.

“Its goal should be to finance the restoration of settlements and critical infrastructure destroyed by the aggressor,” the President's Office said in a statement.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of Ukraine's participation in the forum itself.

Yermak thanked Brende for the clear position of the WEF leadership in supporting Ukraine.

News.Az