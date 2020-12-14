Doors of a new era opened with liberation of Karabakh, Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Nagorno-Karabakh is no longer a frozen conflict, it represents glorious victory won by justice against arbitrariness," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his speech to the nation after the next Turkish government meeting.

With the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh, the doors of a new era have been opened in the Caucasus. After that, a new status quo will be established in the region which will include peace instead of conflict, cooperation instead of tension, and good neighborly relations instead of animosity, he added.

News.Az