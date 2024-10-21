Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 weekly preview: Tech earnings underway, Tesla in focus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The S&P 500 rose 0.40%, closing at 5,864.67, while the Dow added 36.86 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 43,275.91. The Nasdaq Composite, buoyed by Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) strong post-earnings performance, increased by 0.63% to finish at 18,489.55.All three indexes notched their sixth straight week in the green. For the S&P 500 and Dow, this marked their longest winning streak of 2024, with weekly gains of 0.85% and 0.96%, respectively. The Nasdaq also advanced 0.80% for the week.For this week, investor attention will primarily be centered on new economic data and several big earnings reports.According to UBS strategists, this week’s claims data is expected to remain volatile, while the upcoming flash S&P and Markit PMIs are anticipated to offer an initial glimpse into October’s economic activity.Moreover, economists expect September’s durable goods report to “show softness,” UBS notes. “This data could also provide insights into the potential impact of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) production halt,” the bank added.In addition, Federal Reserve’s Beige Book will provide updates from various regional districts, potentially addressing the impact of recent hurricanes, which could be highlighted in next Tuesday's Richmond surveys.Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak this week, offering potential insights into how recent economic data has shaped their views.Earnings season for tech sector underway, Tesla to reportMore than 70 S&P 500 companies have released their results so far this earnings season, with 75% surpassing expectations, according to FactSet.Netflix stock saw an 11% surge on Friday after exceeding Wall Street’s estimates for both earnings and revenue in the third quarter. The company also reported a 35% rise in ad-tier memberships compared to the previous quarter.Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted earnings above forecasts, though its revenue came in below expectations.Looking ahead to this week, the spotlight will be on several key earnings reports, with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s being the most anticipated.Barclays analysts believe the focus for the electric vehicle (EV) giant will turn back to fundamentals, though they also raise outstanding questions on the volume outlook and margin recovery path.For Q3, they expect Tesla to beat earnings estimates driven by “margin improvement, operating expenses reductions, and potentially also from solid regulatory credit revenue.”“More broadly, after a run of sharply negative revisions to earnings estimates, Tesla estimates have largely stabilized,” they said.Overall, Barclays’s team thinks Tesla’s Q3 results could be a near-term catalyst for the stock, particularly after the sell-off following the Robotaxi day.The outlook beyond Q3 remains more uncertain, they added.Other major companies that will report earnings this week include General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Boeing, IBM (NYSE:IBM), and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), among others.

