Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures surge as House passes bill to end government shutdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher late Wednesday as investors welcomed progress toward ending the longest government shutdown in the country's history.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) rose 0.2%, while S&P 500 (ES=F) contracts added 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures gained 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The uptick followed the House of Representatives’ passage of a bill to end the 43-day shutdown — the longest ever recorded — in a 222–209 vote on Wednesday evening. The White House has indicated that President Trump is expected to sign the measure soon, paving the way for the government to fully reopen.

The extended shutdown had rattled financial markets and disrupted economic activity across sectors. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the U.S. economy could suffer lasting effects, projecting GDP to be about $11 billion lower by the end of 2026 due to the prolonged halt in government operations.

Government data is a point of concern for investors in the aftermath of the shutdown, as many of the reports initially delayed by the closure "will be permanently impaired," the White House said Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index and jobs report for October are set to be the key releases impacted.

The major gauges told a mixed story during Wednesday's trade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) closing above 48,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 (GSPC) nudged higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) fell.

Though the vast majority of Q3 earnings reports have been released, investors will parse results from Disney (DIS) before the bell on Thursday.

News.Az