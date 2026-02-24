Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures climb after Trump’s global tariffs kick in

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Contracts linked to the S&P 500 gained about 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The modest rebound follows a steep selloff on Monday, when investors reacted to mounting fears that rapid advances in AI technology could disrupt large segments of corporate America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the decline, dragging down both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Trade tensions also continued to weigh on sentiment. President Donald Trump’s new 10% global tariff took effect on Tuesday. According to Bloomberg, the White House is preparing a formal order to raise the rate to 15%, in line with earlier threats. The European Union has warned that the levy breaches last year’s trade agreement, while Japan has urged the US to ensure it is not disadvantaged under the revised terms.

Market participants are also closely watching developments in the AI sector. Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence company, is expected to unveil product updates and new features at a key event on Tuesday. Previous launches of its industry-focused AI tools have triggered selling pressure in cybersecurity and software stocks, and investors will be alert to any further ripple effects.

Economic data and corporate earnings are also in focus. Fresh consumer confidence figures are due later Tuesday, alongside earnings from Home Depot. On Wednesday, Nvidia — the final member of the “Magnificent Seven” megacap tech stocks to report this season — will release results, as will Salesforce and Snowflake.