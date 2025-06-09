Dozens arrested in Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids
Authorities in Los Angeles have arrested at least 56 people during ongoing protests against immigration raids, according to the LAPD.
Police Chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference tonight that his officers made 29 arrests yesterday. Capt. Raul Jovel of the department's Central Division reported officers have made 10 arrests so far today, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.
He also said the California Highway Patrol, which took command of law enforcement along the 101 Freeway as protesters shut it down earlier in the day, made 17 arrests.
Last night's arrests were based on allegations of failure to disperse after police declared an unlawful assembly near the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, Jovel said.
Among those arrested today was a person who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an officer and one who is alleged to have rammed a motorcycle into a line of officers, injuring one, Jovel said. The reasons for the other arrests weren't immediately clear.
The officer injured by the motorcycle — police initially said two officers were injured — was treated at the scene, police said earlier in the day.
While McDonnell said officers support and protect the right to free speech, he also warned would-be protesters of potential consequences if they break the law: "They're setting themselves up for a criminal future," he said.