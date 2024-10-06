DR Congo launches vaccination campaign against mpox epidemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Health Ministry in the Democratic Republic of Congo has launched a vaccination campaign in Bukavu and Goma.

"We chose to launch the vaccination campaign against the mpox epidemic from Goma because people are already very thirsty from the war and mpox. They are our support, which is why they must be on the front line of assistance,” said Health Minister Roger Kamba, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He said Congo has more than 30,000 patients with mpox and the disease affects children younger than 5 much more adversely, 70% of whom are reported to have died, he said.The Department of Infectious Diseases said the campaign is mainly targeting those at high risk, including sex workers, health care workers and those suspected to be infected."This vaccination campaign primarily targets health care workers. We will also vaccinate sex workers to eradicate this epidemic," Cris Kasita, director of the Congo Department of Infection Prevention (PEV) saidCongo has 265,000 doses of a vaccine that were donated by the EU and the US.It is waiting for 3 million doses from Japan.Congo experienced an influx of mpox cases as the number hit 30,000 with 920 associated deaths since the beginning of 2024, according to statistics by the World Health Organization and the Congo Health Ministry.The launch was scheduled for last Wednesday but was delayed because of logistical reasons.

News.Az