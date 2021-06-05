Drama as Stroll crashes out of qualifying in opening minutes in Azerbaijan

Aston Martin suffered the worst possible start to qualifying in Azerbaijan as Lance Stroll fell victim to the Baku barriers in the opening minutes of Q1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the only driver to have put a lap time on the board before the red flags called a halt to the session, after Stroll pushed a bit too hard rounding Turn 15 and tagged the wall.

The right-front wheel was ripped from the Canadian's car, forcing Stroll - who thumped his steering wheel in frustration - to park up immediately.

It's the second time this year that Stroll has been eliminated in Q1, and the second time in a row in Baku, after he was knocked out in the opening segment in 2019.

News.Az