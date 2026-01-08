Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Off the coast of Kastamonu, a Palau-flagged oil tanker named Elbus was struck by a drone attack while sailing in the Black Sea. The tanker sustained damage, but fortunately, no crew members were injured. Authorities are currently working to tow the vessel to Inebolu Port for further inspection.

The attack occurred about 30 nautical miles from Abana, targeting the upper section of the tanker. Following an emergency call from the ship, the Coast Guard quickly responded to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Once secured at Inebolu Port, experts will conduct a detailed technical assessment to determine the full extent of the damage and the origin of the attack. Officials have not released information regarding the perpetrators, but maritime authorities are closely monitoring security in the region.

