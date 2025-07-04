Drone attack triggers power outage for over 50,000 residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 50,000 people were left without electricity following a drone-related incident that caused a fire at a local substation.

The outage occurred when debris from a downed drone fell on a substation in the Zvezdochka area, sparking a fire. The blaze prompted emergency shutdowns at several nearby transformer substations as a precaution, further expanding the impact of the blackout, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“According to preliminary data, over 50,000 people were affected by the power outage as a result of the fire,” the administration said.

Power has since been restored in the settlement of Rabochi, but five neighborhoods remain without electricity. Local district head Oksana Erokhanova confirmed that response teams are working to restore full service and assess the extent of the damage.

The incident adds to growing concerns over critical infrastructure vulnerability amid rising drone-related threats. An investigation into the source and intent of the drone is reportedly underway.

