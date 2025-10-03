+ ↺ − 16 px

Drone sightings overnight at Germany's Munich airport resulted in the cancellation and diversion of dozens of flights on the eve of a national holiday, leaving nearly 3,000 passengers stranded. The disruption prompted politicians to pledge tougher measures, including allowing drones to be shot down.

The Munich airport disruption was the latest in a series of similar incidents that have rattled European aviation, raising concerns about deniable hybrid attacks on Ukraine's European allies, possibly directed by Russia. The Kremlin has indeed denied any involvement in the incidents, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The airport said several drone sightings late on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers, who were provided with camp beds, blankets and food. Another 15 arriving flights were diverted around the region.

"Our police must get the power to shoot drones down," said Markus Soeder, premier of Bavaria, of which Munich is the capital, on social media, promising state-level emergency legislation to allow this. "We need sovereignty over our airspace."

