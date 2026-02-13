Drone strike damages apartments in Odesa overnight

According to regional officials, Russian forces launched unmanned aerial vehicles at Odesa on the evening of February 12. Emergency services reported damage to residential buildings, commercial facilities and recreational infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing a Telegram post by the head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

A high-rise apartment building was struck during the attack, damaging an upper-floor apartment. Officials said no fire broke out inside the living space, but rescue teams are assessing the structural damage and checking nearby apartments.

Fires were also reported at infrastructure and commercial sites in different districts of the city. Emergency crews were deployed to contain the blazes and secure affected areas.

Authorities said information about possible casualties was still being clarified. An air raid alert remained in force overnight, with residents urged to stay in shelters until further notice.

The latest strike comes amid continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector. On February 12, Russian forces also targeted a thermal power plant operated by energy company DTEK, causing significant equipment damage. The company says the facility was part of a broader pattern of repeated strikes on power infrastructure since late 2025.

Ukrainian officials said Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack across multiple regions overnight, using ballistic missiles and strike drones. Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa were among the main targets, with authorities reporting the use of dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones.